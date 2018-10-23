The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said that the Federal Government would soon announce the take-off of the suspended national carrier project, Nigeria Air.The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria shared the news on their unverified Twitter handle, @FAAN_Official.Their tweet read, “BREAKING: Sirika Says National Carrier Project Take Off Date To Be Announced Soon…Stakeholders’ Forum Moved To Nov. 8”Sirika reportedly made this known during the visit of the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Al Taffaq to his office on Monday.Sirika had on September 19, announced the decision of Federal Executive Council to suspend the Nigeria Air project for ‘strategic reasons’ without giving further details.See FAAN’s tweet:BREAKING: Sirika Says National Carrier Project Take Off Date To Be Announced Soon…Stakeholders’ Forum Moved To Nov. 8https://t.co/J8wv2FBjN8 pic.twitter.com/bgRAFer9wI https://t.co/Z81lNZlgcP— FAAN (@FAAN_Official) October 23, 2018