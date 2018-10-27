Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye was in the early hours of Saturday attacked by gunmen.

It was discovered that the suspected assassins invaded Nwoye’s residence around 2 a.m.





His orderly, Gerald Eke, who was shot by the gunmen is currently at the Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu.





Nwoye told journalists that the attack was political.





