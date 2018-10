The Super Eagles looked to be in an terrible situation after the opening round of the African Cup of Nation qualifying games as they lost to South Africa 2-0 at Uyo, but they Nigerian team have rediscovered themselves in time with three consecutive victories which have seen the West African top the group. Despite having to visit South Africa in November for the crunch qualifying game for the 2019 AFCON tournament, online football betting Nigeria have backed the Super Eagles to progress to the continental showpiece ahead of the BafanaBafana team.