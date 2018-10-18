







The National chairman of Nigeria supporters club, Reverend Samuel Ikpea has expressed hope that the nations football sector is on course for dominance again. The NFSC boss made this disclosure while reacting to the Super Eagles consecutive victories over Libya at both Uyo and Tunis in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying round of match.





The Super Eagles looked to be in an terrible situation after the opening round of the African Cup of Nation qualifying games as they lost to South Africa 2-0 at Uyo, but they Nigerian team have rediscovered themselves in time with three consecutive victories which have seen the West African top the group. Despite having to visit South Africa in November for the crunch qualifying game for the 2019 AFCON tournament, online football betting Nigeria have backed the Super Eagles to progress to the continental showpiece ahead of the BafanaBafana team.





And Samuel Ikpea thrilled by the Super Eagles turnaround have expressed his views about the character crop of players wearing the green jersey as well as the AFCON.





“Being absent from two consecutive AFCON tournaments was a disaster that shouldn’t repeat itself”. “The recent feats of our boys is a refreshing relief for our past pains. The performance of the Super Eagles is also a new found zeal and the determination of the team to reclaim their pride of place amongst top football playing nations,” Ikpea remarked.

He further talked about the passion to play football which is with the current set of Nigerian footballer, while describing it as a catalyst for success. He went on to discuss about the encouragement and contribution given to the Nigerian team as of recent. He also extended praise to the Nigerian Football Federation for returning joy and happiness to the faces of the Nigerian supporters after a disastrous World cup outing.





“This present team is enjoying the best in terms of preparations and encouragement. And it is actually spurring the boys to give their best. I must also commend the NFF for ensuring the team gets the best preparations,” he added.

Meanwhile Genort Rohr has confirmed that the Nigerian team will not miss the services of Wilfred Ndidi when they lurk horns with the Bafana-Bafana team in Johannesburg. The Leicester midfield was shown his second consecutive yellow when Nigeria played Libya in the reverse fixture of their affair at Sfax Tunisia on Tuesday. Rohr remains confident that either John Ogu or OgenyiOnazi will replace the Leicester midfielder at the middle of the park.





In an interview in Sfax, Rohr said: “My team will cope without Ndidi. We have others like Ogu John who can play there and then Onazi too who can also play there. We will cope without him”