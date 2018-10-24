Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned the resurgence of killings and destruction of valuable property in Kaduna State, calling for tighter security by security agencies to quell the attacks.The lawmakers also made a direct call on President Muhammadu Buhari to halt the frequent killings of innocent Nigerians across the country at the slightest provocation, saying that Nigeria was gradually sliding into anarchy.Over 50 lives were reportedly lost in Kaduna State, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.It quickly spread to neighbouring communities and Kaduna metropolis within days, forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the affected areas.The Minority Whip of the House, Mr Yakubu Barde, whose constituency was in the heart of the conflict, brought a motion on the floor to inform members that several victims were also abducted and had yet to be released.Barde said, “The paramount ruler of the Adara people, the Agom Adara, on receiving the report of the crisis, made an on-the-spot visit to the area, and while on his way back, was abducted alongside with his wife and driver by armed men, with other three persons in his entourage losing their lives.“Just two days ago, the wife was released but he is still being held and we are not sure if he is alive or dead.”Barde added that but for the intervention of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and security agencies, the mayhem would have continued to spread like wildfire.The motion asked security agencies, especially the police, to identify the perpetrators of the mayhem and bring them to justice.As members debated the motion, they condemned the frequent resort to killings as a solution to minor disagreements.They also noted that there was always a religious and ethnic coloration to conflicts. Lawmakers said this was made worse by the apparent unwillingness of government at all levels to punish the sponsors of such conflicts.Some of the members noted that the buck stopped on the table of Buhari, the chief security officer of the federation, to ensure that justice was served in all situations.For instance, a member from Lagos State, Mr Oghene Emma-Igoh, said the lives of Nigerians must be accorded due respect.He spoke further, “We call on Mr President to put an end to all these killings happening everywhere in the country.“If we have to deploy more policemen or the military to end these killings and wanton destruction of property, let us do it.“Life today means nothing in Nigeria. How can armed hoodlums just block a highway, drag people out of their vehicles and hack them to death?”A similar view was expressed by the Chairman, House Committee on Works, Mr Toby Okechukwu, who said he was saddened that the country was being assessed by the number of mass graves in many states.