



Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), has picked Rabiu Rufai as his running mate.





Malcom Fabiyi, director-general of the Sowore Campaign, announced this in a statement on Monday..





Rufai, a medical doctor and academic who hails from Jigawa state, was pioneer dean of the school of public health at the Federal University, Dutse from 2014 to 2015, the same period he also served as an honorary consultant physician at the federal medical centre in Birnin Kudu.





In his remarks, Sowore said he could not think of any one more qualified than Rufai as his running mate. The presidential candidate said Rufai would help reform the country’s health sector.





“Health is Wealth – and in our government, Dr Rufai will be responsible for ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable and world class healthcare and translating that to economic growth,” he said.





He added that the health sector, which is part of their agenda, is a critical one which Rufai is most suitable to spearhead.





“In our bid to work on Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges and proffer solutions that will create a true giant out of our nation, we have always believed that health care, population health and health economics, ranks alongside national security and power, as critical areas that a serious government must address. I can think of no one more qualified than Dr Rufai to spear head that aspect of our agenda.”





Rufai studied at the Bayero University, Kano, and Leeds University, UK. His areas of expertise include maternal and child health services, and medical statistics.





He is a fellow of the West African College of Physicians (FWACP) and also a fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health (FRSPH).