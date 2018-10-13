



The selection of Peter Obi as running mate to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been met with protest by south-east leaders.





David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says the leaders of the region were not consulted over the nomination of Obi.





He said the development contravened an initial agreement that the leaders will collectively endorse a candidate for any position zoned to the region.





Umahi, chairman of the south-east governors’ forum, said Igbo leaders and governors were sidelined in the selection process.





He said any position zoned the Igbo must be deliberated upon by the key stakeholders in the south-east.





The governor said he has no ax to grind with Obi but maintained that the right thing must be done by the PDP.





Umahi and some Igbo leaders are expected to hold a meeting on the matter, and may ultimately reject the nomination of Obi as the PDP’s vice-presidential candidate.





Meanwhile, the south-west is on standby to put forward a candidate from the region in the event that Igbo leaders reject Obi and fail to reach a consensus on a replacement.





The south-west and south-east were the two regions from which Atiku was expected to nominate his deputy after emerging PDP flag bearer for the 2019 presidential election.





The ex-vice president, however, opted to select a candidate from the south-east.





Atiku had explained that he picked Obi due to his “vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time”.