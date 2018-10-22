



Tunde Bakare, serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, says some religious leaders visit President Muhammadu Buhari to take pictures instead of discussing the issues bedeviling the country.





According to PUNCH, Bakare said this at the thanksgiving service held to mark the 16th anniversary of Foursquare Gospel Church, Asokoro, Abuja.





He accused religious leaders of failing to take advantage of their visits to the president to convey the true feelings of the people about the “perceived excesses of those in power”.





He said Nigerians must learn to speak the truth and put aside the “culture of hypocrisy”.





“Look at the nation; look at those playing god; look at the godfathers who loom larger than life because of the level of authority they have. They forget that God brought them there and he has a way of removing them,” he said.





“When Samuel (in the Bible) entered the city, the king trembled but when some pastors visit Aso Villa, they are the ones shaking. All they want is photo opportunity.”





Quoting the Bible, he said the problem of corruption was not peculiar to Nigeria, adding that the solution lies in the hands of Nigerians.





He said: “There is so much corruption in this country. But show me a country in the world which has no corruption. What is the solution? We are the answer to the dilemma of Nigeria but we keep playing church. We are the reason Nigeria is the way it is. You and I are responsible.”