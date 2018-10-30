Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central, posted a cryptic message on Twitter on Monday evening.





In the message with biblical connotation, Sani asked Godswill to leave Nineveh and return to his city.





Sani did not mention the recipient of the message though there is a strong indication he was referring to Godswill Akpabio, senator representing Akwa-Ibom north west.





Akpabio defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in August.

“Oh ye Godswill, leave Nineveh through the Tigris River before dawn and returneth to thy city Damascus,” Sani tweeted.

Oh ye Godswill, leave Nineveh through the Tigris River before dawn and returneth to thy city Damascus. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 29, 2018

With his mention of Godswill, the senator might have been advising the former minority leader to leave the ruling party as soon as possible and return to the PDP, his former party.





Nineveh was a city in the Bible designed to be destroyed by God but He sent Jonah, a prophet, to warn the residents of the impending doom. While Tigris was one of the rivers in the garden of Eden and Damascus, a city where Saul, a persecutor of Christians got converted and became a follower of Jesus Christ.





Sani had also advised Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, not to leave the PDP when there were rumours that Ekweremadu was planning to leave.





Sani had tweeted, “Bro Ike, stay where you are jeje. I just dey comot, if you no hear, you go see.”





Two weeks ago, Sani resigned his membership of the ruling APC in protest and joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).





This was as a result of his inability to secure the ticket of the APC for the 2019 elections despite assurances from the national working committee of the ruling party.



