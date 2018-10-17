



The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was embarrassing the opposition party.





The APC also advised Adeleke to update himself so as to know the right action to take and at the right time.





The party was reacting to the lawmaker’s claim that the police and the ruling party connived to frustrate his case at the tribunal challenging his defeat in the Osun governorship election.





The ruling party asked Adeleke to face his trial over alleged examination malpractices, adding that the APC did not advise him to engage in the act.





The Director of Publicity, Research, and Strategy of the APC in the State, Kunle Oyatomi, issued a statement to reporters in Osogbo, the state capital on Wednesday.





The APC said, “Senator Ademola Adeleke should face his problem squarely and stop looking for props and excuses to justify his inadequacies. APC did not ask him to commit the examination fraud.









“That is a matter with the police. And we are not police prosecutors. If he has been taken to court by the police, how is that the business with the APC?





“He was the one who went to the tribunal and he has a responsibility to diligently prosecute his case at the tribunal. We cannot stop the tribunal from working, not even Ademola himself can stop the tribunal.





“So, it is immature, pedestrian and patently wrong for Ademola to accuse the APC and police of conspiring to deprive him of the ability to prosecute his own case. Perhaps the PDP candidate is too much engrossed in entertainment to find the time to understand how the tribunal and the court processes work. He should try and update himself, so as to know what to do, rather than embarrassing himself and his party.”.