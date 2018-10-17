



The senate was thrown into a rowdy session on Wednesday after Senate President Bukola Saraki prevented Godswill Akpabio from speaking from a seat not assigned him.





Akpabio, a former minority leader, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Consequently, his former seat is now occupied by APC senator, Olujimi Abiodun.





Albert Akpan, senator representing Akwa Ibom north-east, had accused the APC in Akwa Ibom of plotting to foment trouble in the state.





Akpabio sought to respond to the allegation using the microphone of Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south. The senators sit side by side but the microphone on Akpabio’s seat is not functioning.





However, Saraki insisted that Akpabio should move to another seat where there is a working microphone.





The senate president refused to allow him speak using the microphone attached to Ndume’s seat.





