The senate has confirmed Muiz Banire as chairman of the governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).





Banire, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was nominated for the position by President Muhammadu Buhari in July.





The former legal adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was confirmed after a report was presented by Rafiu Ibrahim, chairman senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions.





The lawmakers confirmed him after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Bukola Saraki.





All the senators from Lagos state had kicked against the nomination and submitted a petition to stop Banire’s confirmation.





But the SAN had reacted saying that he did not need a political job to survive.





“In the first place, let me recognize the constitutional right of the three senators to express their views without hindrance. It is part of the democratic tenets we all cherish and strive to protect at all times,” he had said.





“However, it is necessary to point out to interested or concerned members of the Nigerian citizenry that my nomination in the first place is not a quota appointment (as the three politicians and distinguished senators may have wrongly perceived) requiring their special approval to deal with.





“I was nominated simply as a Nigerian in whom the appointer has a lot of confidence and who is prepared to give his all in service of his fatherland.





“Beyond the above, let me also state clearly that I am blessed with so many alternative contact addresses and consequently, do not desperately need a political job to survive.”