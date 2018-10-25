



The senate has confirmed Lanre Gbajabiamila as director-general of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).





Gbajabiamila was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari 18 months ago.





The upper legislative chamber also confirmed some other nominees of Buhari. They were confirmed after the lawmakers considered reports of the committee on youth and sports and establishment on Wednesday.





The appointment of Bello Tukur as chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission was ratified and those of 12 other commissioners.





The commissioners are Fatai Adebayo Lafaye, Ejoh Chukwuemeka, Joe Philip Poroma, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, Aminu Sheidu and Simon Etim.





Others are Moses Ngbale, Waziri Ngurno, Bello M. Babura, Ahmed M. Sarna, Iyabode Odulate Yusuf and Shehu Umar Danyaya.





Senate President Bukola Saraki adjourned sitting till November 6 but said plenary would be suspended for a week to allow committees carry out oversight sight functions.





“These are committees that are going to carry out the oversight, it is only plenary session that is being suspended. We expect our committees to carry out oversight in this period particularly if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those loans,” Saraki said.





“But because of the expediency and the demand from the executive that we approve those loans, we did it but with the understanding that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see that those funds have been properly utilized. And also budget implementation of 2018, and also the poverty social intervention programme that we raised.





“So I will like all our communities that during this period, to carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 6th of November.”