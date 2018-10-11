 Senate approves N234bn for 2019 elections | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
The senate has approved N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 elections.

The lawmakers approved the amount at plenary on Thursday.

The 10-week recess of the national assembly had delayed the approval, sparking fears that the 2019 elections might be postponed.

INEC had demanded N242 billion for the next general election.


More to follow…

