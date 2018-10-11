The senate has approved N234.51 billion for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 elections.
The lawmakers approved the amount at plenary on Thursday.
The 10-week recess of the national assembly had delayed the approval, sparking fears that the 2019 elections might be postponed.
INEC had demanded N242 billion for the next general election.
