A high number of security operatives were on Tuesday deployed to strategic positions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the operatives were already at their respective positions at 6.30am.They included officers from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.Also on the ground were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who were observed controlling the vehicular traffic within the airport and its environs.NAN reports that Buhari is expected to arrive at the Presidential Wing of the airport at and thereafter proceed to Seme Border Post in Badagry in a helicopter.The president is expected to perform the official open the new Economic Community of West African States Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry with his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon.