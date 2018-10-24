



Another wave of defection has hit the house of representatives, barely a week after two lawmakers in the green chamber switched parties.





At plenary on Wednesday, both Hassan Omale and Mohammed Soba announced their resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively.





While Omale who is from Kogi state said he was joining Action Democratic Party (ADP), Soba from Kaduna state did not disclose his new party.





The lawmakers announced their defection in separate letters read by Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house.





They cited divisions and issues in their parties as reasons for their decision to leave.





Last week, the two major political parties – PDP and APC – lost a member each in the lower legislative chamber.





Most of recent defectors, including some 37 lawmakers who switched political parties in July, gave divison in their parties as reasons for leaving.





Meanwhile, Dogara has declared the seat of late Olufunke Adedoyin, who, until her death, represented Ekiti/Irepodun constituency of Kwara state, vacant.





The speaker declared the seat vacant in line with the provisions of the 1999 constitution.