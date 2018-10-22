



Donald Duke, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has picked Junaid Mohammed, as his running mate ahead of next year’s presidential elections.





Duke revealed this in a statement posted on his verified Twitter page on Sunday.





“The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr Donald Duke, in consultation with the Party have chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the Presidential election 2019.





“He was born in Dala, Kano city, on April 12 1950. He trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.





“Dr Junaid Mohammed is a well known academic and on the political scene as a political warhorse/ firebrand. He has served in several capacities at both the federal and state levels; including the House of Representatives 1979- 1984.





“Dr Mohammed was a founding member of the PRP in 1976 under the leadership of the late Mallam Aminu Kano and was until his nomination the SDP National Deputy Chairman for the North-West.





“Dr Junaid Mohammed brings to the SDP presidential ticket, geopolitical reach and acceptance, and in-depth the knowledge of Nigerian politics,” it read.