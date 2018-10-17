



Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki said, has said he introduced the use of Automated Teller Machine, otherwise known as ATM in Nigeria.





He stated this on Wednesday while giving his remark on a motion, “Illicit and excessive charges by Nigerian Banks on customers account with particular focus on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) maintenance and withdrawal charges”, sponsored by Senator Olugbenga Ashafa representing Lagos East Senatorial District.





Saraki said, he introduced ATM twenty-five years ago when he was the Chairman of Society Générale Bank before other banks began the use of ATM.





Saraki expressed grave concern over exorbitant charges by banks when customers use their ATM, saying that when he introduced ATM services in the now defunct Society Générale Bank, it was not so.





“I quite agree with the motion sponsored by Gbenga Ashafa over the exploitation of ATM users, after all, the use of ATM is not a new thing to banks. I first introduced ATM about twenty-five years ago.”





Saraki was the Chairman of both the Society General Bank which later became Trade bank. Both banks liquidated under controversial circumstances.