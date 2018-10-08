As the National Assembly prepares to resume plenary session on Tuesday, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said that Bukola Saraki should be ready to quit as Senate President.Omo-Agege, who is representing Delta State Central Senatorial District, spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.Omo-Agege said, “Our demand has not changed, in fact, that demand has been accentuated by the directive of the APC national leadership.“We (APC senators) have been enjoined to remove Saraki at the slightest opportunity and once we are provided with that slightest opportunity, we will remove him and he knows that.”According to him, the moment Saraki left the party, APC, to join the minority PDP, he lost the right, legal and moral, to occupy the office of the Senate President.Saraki had, on July 31, defected from the All Progressive Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party, hinging his defection on unsuccessful efforts to ensure a harmonious existence in the APC.The APC National Working Committee had queried Saraki, asking him to respond within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for breaching Article 21 of the party’s convention.The allegations raised against him by the party included that ‘’you encouraged and facilitated by providing an enabling environment for the defection of some senators who are members of the APC to the other opposition parties”.The party called on Saraki to resign his position as the Senate President, insisting that he lacked the moral ground to retain the position after defecting to the PDP.