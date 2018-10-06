The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that he is not stepping down for anyone ahead of the Presidential Primary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).A statement by his Campaign Office issued in Abuja, countered the rumours of his intention to step down, saying that the lawmaker was not considering stepping down but was focused on clinching the ticket of the party.The statement signed by campaign spokesperson Ilemona Onoja, said that the rumour was an attempt to cause confusion amongst his supporters and delegates.“This rumour is unfounded and totally lacking in truth and substance. Dr. Saraki has absolutely no intentions of stepping down his ambitions in favour of any aspirant,”“In fact, Dr. Saraki is the foremost aspirant of the party for the presidential primaries and considers himself well placed not only to emerge as the candidate of the party, but also to convincingly beat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the February 2019 Presidential election.“It is in furtherance of this confidence that Dr. Saraki has continually met with delegates, stakeholders and faithful members of the party to promote his #GrowNigeria message as well as his proposed policies and plans.“We urge the public to disregard this rumour as exactly what is it — a rumour by people being spread by people who should know better,” the statement said.Ahead of the PDP convention on Saturday, reports have circulated online about some of the 12 presidential aspirants stepping down for one another, but those whose name have been mentioned in the media have largely debunked such reports.Moments after Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo was reported to have excused himself out of the race and endorsed his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal, the Gombe governor pushed back hard, saying there was no truth whatsoever in the story.The 12 aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket are: Atiku Abubakar, Ahmed Makarfi, Aminu Tambuwal, Datti Baba-Ahmed, Attahiru Bafarawa, Sule Lamido, Bukola Saraki, David Mark, Jonah Jang, KabiruTuraki and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.