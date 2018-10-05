



The leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently protesting against the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.





Leaders of the opposition party among whom are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to INEC office after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.





Also among the protesters are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido; and Senator Dino Melaye, among others.





The PDP wants the electoral umpire to declare PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.





The protesters appeared on T-shirts with the inscription “The Nigeria Police and INEC are arms of the All Progressives Congress.”





More details soon...