The family of Cristiano Ronaldo has broken silence over rape allegations against the Juventus Superstar.Ronaldo’s mother Maria Dolores and sister Katia Aveiro both posted pictures of Cristiano in a Superman cape with matching messages on Facebook and Instagram demanding for ‘justice’.Dolores wrote: ‘I want to see who has the courage to put this photo on their profile for a week and make a chain for him..for Portugal, for him, for us and for the union of our people, for justice. He deserves it.“Together we will be stronger and Ronaldo will feel that strength. Yesterday, today and always I will be with you.”The picture of Ronaldo carried two hashtags in Portuguese. One translates as ‘Ronaldo, we are with you to the end’ and the other as ‘’Justice for CR7.’His sister, Katia’s also wrote: ‘I support Cristiano. This seems like a trap because there are things that don’t make sense.’This comes after Kathryn Mayorga, a former model turned teacher, accused the sportsman of raping her in the penthouse suite of a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.She also alleged the former Manchester United forward, then dispatched a team of “fixers” to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for 375,000 dollars (£268,000).The suit says the woman asked police last month to reopen the criminal case.