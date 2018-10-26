Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, was robbed by pickpockets after the Aiteo Cup Final between Enugu Rangers and Kano Pillars.Rangers came from three goals down to draw 3-3, before eventually winning 4-3 on penalties.Rohr watched the game live at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State and according to the German, he lost his valuables as he made his way out after the match.Valuables like his smartphone and immigration documents, were among the items he lost.“I lost my wallet containing my Samsung 8 and my visa visiting card just after the Aiteo Cup final in Asaba on Wednesday.“I was trying to exit the stadium but the fans were many pushing and running up and down. So I didn’t know the time my wallet was stolen. I am appealing to whoever took it to please return it to me because I am also a Nigerian by working with our darling Super Eagles.“The documents are very vital for my work with the Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation. We still have many qualifying and other friendly matches to play and I won’t be able to do the work without the items. I will personally reward whoever helps find the wallet with the items in it,” Rohr told SportingLife.