Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has named his starting XI for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya.





Francis Uzoho starts in goal and in front of him will be Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins in defence.





Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are the two holding midfielders, while Iwobi plays behind Isaac Success, who has displaced Odion Ighalo in the team.





Success will be flanked by stand-in skipper, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu.





The game is scheduled to kick off 4pm Nigerian time, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.





Super Eagles starting XI vs Libya: Uzoho; Abdullah, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Collins; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Musa, Success, Kalu.

