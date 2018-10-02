The General Overseer of the Household of God Church, Rev. Chris Okotie has joined the 2019 presidential race.





Okotie declared his intention to run under the platform of the Fresh Democratic Party (FDP) on Monday, during a service to commemorate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Day at the Household of God Church.





The cleric, who contested the 2007 presidential elections and lost, called on other political parties to adopt him as a consensus candidate.





“I want to re-affirm my call for an interim government and to ask those that are concerned, who are the political actors to consider me as a consensus candidate.





“I have referred to myself as a consensus remedial facilitator because of the existential threats that we have now and I think that it’s time for us to lay aside the habiliments of our political affiliations and to embrace a new nationalistic philosophy that can salvage this country at this time,” Okotie said.