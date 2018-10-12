The Chairman of the Northern Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything within his powers to rescue Leah Sharibu before the deadline that was given by the Boko Haram insurgents for negotiations expires.He also appealed to the insurgents to release Sharibu and other captives, stating that their families are in agony.Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday, in company with other NCAN members, Pam expressed the fear that the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl might be executed as threatened by Boko Haram.“We have heard what the abductors have said, we are here together as religious leaders and traditional rulers to appeal to the conscience of the abductors of these innocent girls.“We heard next week is the deadline to execute the girls but we don’t know, but we are here to make an appeal to them and we pray that God speaks to their heart so that they can release these innocent girls,” Pam pleaded.The NCAN expressed hope that the federal government would negotiate with the insurgents for the release of all victims in Boko Haram captivity.“We are hoping that government will do everything in her powers to release her(Sharibu) because she is still being held only on account of her refusal to renounce her faith,” Pam added.The Imam, Apo legislative quarters mosque, Sheik Mohammed Khalid, wondered why Sharibu was being held on account of her faith, describing the situation as unfortunate.He said, “We are appealing to them to release those in their captivity especially, Leah Sharibu, We are worried about her in particular because she was abducted with other children, but why should she be left behind, that’s our problem.”