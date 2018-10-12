The House of Representatives on Thursday announced that it had discovered N21 billion and $104.46 million undeclared revenue in two separate accounts outside the Treasury Single Account (TSA).





The Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, and his counterpart in Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Hassan Usman, have been summoned to appear before the Ad-hoc Committee investigating TSA management, implementation and level of compliance.





The green chamber warned that the duo would be arrested if they failed to appear on a date to be communicated to them next week.





Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Danburam, said: “Today, we are supposed to meet with Heritage Bank and Aso Savings with regard to the Treasury Single Account (TSA).





“As you can see, none of their management or staff is here. Our independent investigations have revealed that contrary to what Heritage Bank submitted to us, they also have two undisclosed accounts in the TSA.





“The one with Nigerian Export and Import (NEXIM) Bank has $104 million, while a second one with Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA) has $46,000.





“Yet, there is another N21 billion, which also forms part of our enquiry. We want to know why they did not reveal those accounts to this Committee.





“We hereby give the Managing Directors of Heritage Bank and Aso Savings the opportunity to appear before this committee at a date to be announced later. If they fail, we will then issue a warrant of arrest against them.”





On Wednesday, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it had uncovered about N9.8billion, realised from the sale of government houses in 2005 in Aso Savings and Loans Plc.





ICPC said the cash was yet to be remitted to government 13 years after the sale of the assets.