The House of Representatives has just resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the raging crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme.The committee has been given four weeks to complete the assignment.Recall that the Governing Council of the NHIS suspended the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, over allegations of “fraud.”But, Yusuf, accompanied by policemen, forced his way into office on Monday, amid protests by workers, some supporting the ES, others against him.