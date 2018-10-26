



Lere Olayinka, spokesman of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, has asked the military to release the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Inedpendent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Olayinka said this in an open letter to Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff.





While other presidential candidates submitted their credentials to INEC, Buhari told the commission that his were with the military.





Olayinka said failure to release the certificates of the president could have a negative effect on Buhari.





“I write as a concerned citizen of Nigeria to request that you use your good offices to effect the immediate release of academic credentials of Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) to INEC,” the letter read.





“Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) is the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2019 general election and he is in urgent need of the credentials to support his nomination as provided by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).





“I wish to remind you that in 2015, the said Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) could not present his credentials because the then PDP government of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan allegedly prevented the Military from releasing the credentials.





“The CDS sir, you should be reminded that the said Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) is the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, and he could have just used his powers to compel the military authority to use a Fighter Jet to fly the credentials to INEC.





“Kindly treat this request as urgent because the said Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) on whose behalf I make this request risks disqualification by INEC if he fails to submit the credentials as demanded by the law.”