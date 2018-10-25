The reason Manchester United chiefs are unwilling to sell midfielder, Paul Pogba has surfaced.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga champions, Barcelona for the past few months.The 25-year-old reportedly agreed to a deal ‘in principle’ to join Barcelona few days ago.But Daily Mail is reporting that the Red Devils’ hierarchy are afraid to sell the France international because of the negative impact it would have on the club’s finances.The report claimed that United’s executives are against Pogba’s exit because there is a shortage of players who could match the midfielder’s commercial value.Pogba joined the Old Trafford club for £89 million from Juventus in 2016.The 2018 World Cup winner had been stripped of United’s vice-captaincy last month.He will hope to lead Man United to victory when they take on Everton this weekend in the Premier League.