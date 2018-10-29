Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said that his decision to leave Real Madrid for Juventus became imperative when the club’s president, Florentino Perez, no longer saw him as being indispensable.





Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid were thrashed 5-1 by their greatest rivals, Barcelona, in Sunday night’s El Clasico.





Ronaldo told France Football magazine, “I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning.





“For the first four or five years, I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo. Less so after.





“The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.”





The Portugal captain left Real Madrid for Juventus in a 100 million-euro ($115 million) deal in the summer.