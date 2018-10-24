Jon James McMurray, a Canadian rapper, has died while performing a stunt on the set of a music video.





The stunt required him to rap while walking on the wing of a flying plane, but things went wrong and he fell to his death.





Ryan Desrochers, the rapper’s manager, said he had trained “intensively” for the stunt.





“He had trained intensely for this stunt however as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn’t correct,” he said in a statement.





“Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn’t have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly.





“Jon was an incredibly passionate person and was always smiling. He filled everyone around him with positivity, and never spoke poorly about another person. He truly had a heart of gold.”





The plane was said to have eventually landed safely after the rapper fell.





Apart from being a rapper, James was also known for carrying out extreme stunts.





His music videos featured him performing stunts such as skydiving, parkour flips, and BASE jumping.