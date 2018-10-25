



Protesters on Thursday stormed the ministry of justice over the death of Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje, a 13 years old girl allegedly raped by a father and son in Gboko, Benue.





The protesters, clad in black t-shirts, consisted of human rights activists, civil society organisations and students.





They marched to the ministry to demand that those who perpetrated the act are brought to book.





The protesters blocked the main gate of the ministry and demanded that Abubakar Malami, minister of justice and attorney-general of federation, must address them over the matter.





Emmanuel Omonoho, director of litigation, assured them that the ministry will swing into action as soon as the police conclude their investigations.





He said: “Minister of justice is on assignment and is not in the office now. I want to assure you of one thing If this incident took place in any state, let it be investigated and let the report of the investigation be made to the commissioner of police of the state.





“I assure you on behalf of attorney-general that once the report gets to the ministry of justice the matter must be prosecuted to the logical conclusion ”





Great Felix, coordinator for #Justice4Ochanya, said the alleged rapists, Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, must be arrested and charged to court.





“We want minister of justice to expedite action and ensure that justice is delivered. Injustice to one is injustice to all,” Felix said.





The protesters are also expected to march to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).





Ogbuja, a staff at Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, and his son, Victor, a final-year student at the Federal University of Agriculture, were said to have serially abused the 13-year-old since she was eight.





Medical examination showed that Ochanya developed vesicovaginal fistula, a condition in which she continuously dripped urine, following damage to her bladder.