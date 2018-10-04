 Primaries: Eight APC govs meet Buhari inside Aso Rock | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Primaries: Eight APC govs meet Buhari inside Aso Rock

1:15 PM 0
A+ A-
Some state governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress believed to issues with party primaries in their state on Thursday stormed the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The aggrieved state governors met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors at the meeting with the President included Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).

Akeredolu and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had on Wednesday met the President on the same matter.
YOU MIGHT ENJOY READING

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top