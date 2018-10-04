The aggrieved state governors met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The governors at the meeting with the President included Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Sani Bello (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo).
Akeredolu and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State had on Wednesday met the President on the same matter.
