President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.The meeting is holding inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Last week, the Presidency put off the meeting to allow members to take part in the primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress holding nationwide at the time.At the beginning of today’s meeting, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the Muslim prayers while the Christian prayer was offered by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.Embattled Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, is in attendance.Shittu is currently in the eye of the storm for not taking part in the compulsory one year service after his graduation.The national leadership of the APC had disqualified him from participating in the governorship primaries in Oyo State for that reason.Many stakeholders had called for his sacking or resignation from the cabinet.