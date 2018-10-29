A former Minister of Education, Dr. Ezekwesili has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being corrupt.





Ezekwesili, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, indicted Buhari administration for shielding corrupt individuals.





Ezekwesili stated this while delivering a speech titled, ‘To those who say we cannot win: Unveiling the Oby Ezekwesili Roadmap to 2019’ in Lagos.





She said, “There is no shadow of doubt: President Buhari is the most parochial, most nepotistic and most partisan president that Nigeria has ever seen.





“This president talks about fighting grand corruption. Please, please, give me a break! Can corruption fight corruption? Does he think we cannot see?





“A president that looks the other way while his friends and cronies suffocate and strangle our country?”





Ezekwesili called on Nigerians to support her candidacy, saying she “is one of the very small tribe of Nigerians who have served in government but who have no allegation of corruption against them. I don’t mean court case o. I mean allegation. Zero, none.”





The former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa has as her campaign focus on lifting of over 80 millions Nigerians out of poverty into progress and prosperity.