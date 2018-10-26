



President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the greatest investment Europe and America can make in Africa now was helping the continent accomplish inter-basin water transfer to recharge the Lake Chad.





The President spoke at State House, Abuja, on Friday, while hosting the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat.





The details of the meeting were made available by Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.





President Buhari noted that the Lake Chad, which provided a means of livelihood to several millions of people in four countries – Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria – has now been reduced to ten per cent of its original size, due to the impact of climate change.





The President said, “People who depended on the Lake for fishing, farming, animal husbandry, and many others, have been thrown into dire straits. That is one of the reasons youths now dare the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea, to seek greener pastures in Europe. But helping to recharge Lake Chad will help a great deal in curbing irregular migration.





He noted that the size of Nigeria and resources available place a lot of responsibilities on her shoulders, and pledged that the country would continue to fulfil its obligations to the African Union.





“At all international fora, we emphasize the matter of Lake Chad. We also talk about the influx of small arms from the Sahel, which worsens the security situation between herders and stagnant farmers. We will keep the issues on the front burners,” the President emphasized.





For his part, Mahamat lauded President Buhari, saying his leadership was good for Nigeria, for AU, and for Africa in general.





He added that the next AU Summit would look into the reform of the AU Commission, positioning the AU and Africa in the world, Single Air Transport Market, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, and other issues.





He said that Nigeria has played major roles towards peace in countries like Guinea Bissau, Togo, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and many others.





He added, “Nigeria is the engine of Africa politically, economically, and in the area of peace and security. Without her, Agenda 2063 cannot be accomplished.





“We depend on the elder to reach our destination in good shape. Nigeria is worthy of being followed. We rely on your wisdom to fulfil the task before us.”