



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has faulted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for allowing its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, pick Peter Obi as his running mate.





Onochie maintained that the prayer of Nigerians was responsible for PDP’s mistakes.





She stated that the opposition party first made a mistake by picking Abubakar who she described as “prince of corruption” as its Presidential candidate.





In a tweet, she insisted that the party made another mistake by allowing Abubakar pick Obi.

“What is wrong with PDP? Nigerians don use prayers scatter dem.





“PDP chose Prince of corruption as their flag bearer.





“PDP has now chosen Gov. Peter Obi, a man who took PDP to the 3rd position behind APGA and APC in Anambra. Chai, everyone knows Gov. Obiano is Gov Obi’s husband.”