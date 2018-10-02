The Presidency on Tuesday said it has cancelled the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council that would have been held on Wednesday.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.Adesina attributed the cancellation to the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress.He said some members of the council were deeply involved in the exercise holding across states.The statement read, “The Federal Executive Council meeting will not take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.“This is informed by the ongoing political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.”The council’s meetings hold every Wednesday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo stands in for the President whenever he is not available.Osinbajo presided over last week’s meeting as Buhari was attending the 73rd United Nations General Assembly which held in New York.