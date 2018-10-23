The Presidency on Monday said the reappearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has vindicated the Nigerian government.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, said the Nigerian government has been vindicated of accusations of assassinating or kidnapping Kanu.
Kanu was last seen in September 2017 when military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu in Abia State.
Following his disappearance, the Nigerian government was accused of kidnapping and even killing the IPOB leader.
However, the IPOB leader last week resurfaced in Jerusalem where he was seen praying.
Reacting to Kanu’s reappearance, Shehu asserted that Kanu’s trial will definitely continue.
He said, “If it happens to be true, the video footage showing Mr Nnamdi Kanu; the truth has been revealed about his alleged assassination against Nigerian government.
“This fairy tale went up to United Nations General Assembly where some IPOB members staged a protest accusing Nigeria government of kidnapping and even killing of Mr. Kanu.”
Shehu also stated that with the re-appearance of Kanu, “people will know who lied between the government and those that made accusations.”
