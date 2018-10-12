







The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation had accused Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of abandoning their duties to hurling insults at the former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential elections.





The organization then challenged the government and the APC to name one project started and completed by Buhari administration.





In view of the above challenge, the Presidency has now listed all the ongoing and completed projects done by President Buhari across all 36 states in the country.





FULL TEXT





Ongoing/Completed Projects By The Buhari Administartion Across 36 States





Abia State

Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section 1, Umuahia-Aba Township Rail/Road bridge crossing.

Amaudo (Ntalakwu-Bende) Flood & Erosion Control Project

Cassava processing Plant

Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Enugu-Port-Harcourt dual carriage way Section 1, Lokpanta-Umuahia Tower, Abia.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along umuahia- Bende – Ohafia Road





Adamawa State

Reconstruction off Yola Mubi Bridge at Kaa’aShiwa and Mile 30- Kwambla Road

Rehabilitation of Gombe-Numan-Yola road, phase 1,

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ngurore Mayobelwa road





Akwa Ibom State

Construction of Ididiep-Ekpeyong 10.125km asphalt pavement.

University of Uyo Erosion and Flood Control Project

IkotEbok/ Mobil Pegasus School Flood and Erosion Control Project

Ikot-Ekpene Transmission sub-station

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ete-Abak road





Anambra State

Nanka Recent Landslide Project, Phase 1

Remediation Works on Nanka/Oko Gully Erosion Control.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Nnewi – Ekwulobia – Umunze – Ibinta Road





Bayelsa State

Construction of Ogbia Nembe 25km road.

Sagbama Erosion Rehabilitation Works

Cassava processing Plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Mbiama – Yenagoa Road





Bauchi State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Bauchi – Gombe Road

Rehabilitation of Boto Dam, Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi State

Construction of Road in Boto Town, Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi State





Benue State

Construction of Loko-Oweto Bridge over River Benue in Nasarawa and Benue States.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Makurdi – Nasarawa State Border Road

Rehabilitation of 120 Poles Solar Street Lights on Katsina-Ala Bridge

Rehabilitation of Street Lights on Makurdi Bridge at Makurdi





Cross River State

Dualisation of Odukpani – Itu – Ikot Ekpene Road in Cross River 9.7 Km/ Akwa Ibom State with a spur to Ididep 12.2 Km.

Gully Erosion Control Project at Eastern Naval Command Headquarters

Rehabilitation of Aleshi-Ugep Road, Iyamoyun-UgepSectionin Cross River State.

Cassava processing Plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Calabar – Oban – Ekang Road





Delta State

Completion of the Itakpe – Ajaokuta – Warri (Aladja Jetty) Railway Line and from Aladja to Warri town Port, Refinery and from Itakpe to Abuja.

Establishment of Pilot Briquetting Plant

Construction of 23.6km Asphalt Gbaregolor Ogulagha road with 2 bridges measuring 651m.

Construction of Tebu-Gbokoda pavement road network for the Olero Creek indigenes covering about 6 communities.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Amukpe – Eku – Abraka – Umutu – Agbo (Edo State Border)





Ebonyi State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Afikpo – Okigwe Road





Edo State

Auchi Poly-Ekperi-Uzea-Ohe with a spur to Fugar-Afuda-Usugbenun road Section 1 and a pedestrian bridge at Auchi poly gate.

Construction of Ekpoma-Uhiele 31.1 km road in Esan West.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Benin – Auchi – Okene Road

Construction of 46.5km Udo Ofunama asphaltic concrete road-7.3m wide.

Azura 450MW Independent Power Project

Provision of Street Lights at Benin – Sapele Interchange along Benin – Sapele Road





Ekiti State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ado – Igede – Itawure – Osun State Border Road





Enugu State

Rehabilitation of Enugu–Onitsha dual carriageway.

Obinagu/Akpulu/ EnuguezeUmunneobagu Soil Erosion And Flood Control Project

Soil Erosion, Flood Control and Road Improvement Works at Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Nsukka – Adani – Anambra State Border Road





Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Murtala Muhammad and Umar Musa Yar’Adua express ways

The Circle Road that envelopes the Central Business District.

The Nyanya-Gbagalape road

The Abuja Rail Mass Transit system. The total length of the rail double track laid is 45.245 kilometres

ICT innovation Hub

2MW solar power plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along kaduna road.

Provision of Street Lights at Giri interchange along Abuja – Lokoja Expressway

Provision of Street Lights at Kakao, Old Toll Gate along Abuja – Kaduna Road

Abuja – Kaduna Standard Gauge Railway





Imo State

Construction and Dualization of Port Harcourt/Owerri Road Junction.

Rehabilitation of Washed Away Internal Road and Rebuilding of Nwaorie Bridge at AlvanIkoku College of Education

Construction of Isinweke Oriaha, Uboma Road: a 16km road awarded in 2012, and picked by the Buhari-led administration.

Umuoki-Umuowasi Erosion Control and Road Improvement Works.

Cassava processing Plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ihiala – Umuduru Road interchange at EzeudoAmaokpa and Zimuzo Roads





Jigawa State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Kano State Border – Garki – Gukel – M/Madori – Hadejia Road





Kaduna State

215MW Dual-Fired Plant in Kudenda

Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Road Section 1

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Zaria – Pambegua





Katsina State

Daura Township Erosion Control, Phase 1

Daura Township Erosion and Flood Control Project, Phase II

Katsina Wind Farm which has an installed capacity of 10.175MW

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Katsina – Batsari – Safana Road

Construction of Daura Township Roads





Kebbi State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Kalgo – Bunza – Kamba – Peka Road





Kogi State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Okene – Ibillo Road

Nigeria

Remediation of Lead Contaminated Sites in Shikira, Rafi Local Government Area

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Kontagora – Tegina Road

Rehabilitation of 120 Poles Solar Street Lights on Jebba Bridge, Jebba





Lagos State

The construction work on the Lagos – Ibadan Railway Standard Guage Rail line with extension to the Lagos Port Complex at Apapa, Lagos.

Lagos Shoreline Protection/ Rehabilitation Works

Gully Erosion Works at Magodo, Lagos State

Oghere Ahmed Erosion Control Works

Establishment of Pilot Lagos State Briquetting Plant

ICT innovation Hub

Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan dual carriage way, Section 1, Lagos-Sagamu.

Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Expansion of Lagos-Ibadan dual carriage way.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along 3rd Mainland Bridge (Oworo Toll Gate)

construction of 60-room Hostel block for Artisans and Craftsmen at Onikan.





Ogun State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Abeokuta – Sango Ota Dual Carriageway





Plateau State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Gimi Road





Rivers State

Rehabilitation and reconstruction of the moribund Rail system in the Port Harcourt port.

Construction of KAA-ATABA Road and Bridges: Originally awarded in 2012, Kaa-Ataba road connecting to Andoni/Opobo LGA was picked up by President Muhammad Buhari’s administration.

Dredging and Reclamation of 600 Hectares of swampy land with 60 million cubic meters of sand at the Onne Port, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to enable port expansion at the Ocean terminal.

The Ogoni Land Clean-up and remediation project

Cassava processing Plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ahoada – Okoku – Okwuzi Road





Taraba State

The Kashimbilla Hydropower plant

3050MW Mambilla Hydro Power Plant

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Jalingo – MutumBiyu – Wukari Road





Nasarawa State

Completed the Inner Southern Expressway (ISEX), which is the expressway providing rapid East-West movement to the southern flank of the city linking the Abuja-Keffi road

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Lafia – Makurdi Road





Kwara State

Rehabilitation of Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa-Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Road Section 1.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ilorin – Ganmo – AjaseIpo, Road

Installation/Rehabilitation of Street Lights on Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway Geri Alimi) Spur, Ilorin

Rehabilitation of Street Lights on Ogbomosho –Ilorin road, Spure Geri Alimi by (Eyienkorin) Ilorin





Oyo State

Dualisation of Oyo-Ogbomosho-Ilorin Oyo-Ogbomosho-Ilorin, Section II (OyoOgbomosho).

Kudeti Flood Control Works

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ogbomosho – Dogo – Igbetti Road

Construction and rehabilitation of Iseyin – Okeho

Provision of Street Lights at Ogbomosho Interchange along Ibadan – Ogbomosho – Ilorin Expressway, (Phase II) Ogbomosho





Ondo State

Cassava processing Plant

Construction of 13KV transmission line and 132/33KV Substation at Okitipupa, Ondo.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ore – Okitipupa Road





Osun State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Ibadan – Ife Dual Carriageway

Construction and rehabilitation of Elentere Apipontoro Road

Gombe State

Rehabilitation of Gombe-Numan-Yola road, phase 1.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Gombe – Dukku – Darazo Road





Kano State

Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road section iv, (Potiskum-Damaturu)

Dualisation of Kano-Katsina Road phase 1.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along KwanarDumawa – KunyaBarubaJigawa State Border Road

Construction and Rehabilitation of Saminaka – Doguwa

Construction and Rehabilitation of Doguwa – Tiga

The execution of Kano – Kaduna Rail line

Lagos – Kano Railway Modernization Project





Sokoto State

Rehabilitation of Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega road-Kotangora/makera road in sokoto/Kebbi/Niger States.

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Kajiji – Jabo – Zamfara State Border





Yobe State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Damaturu – Dapchi – Bayamari Road





Zamfara State

Patching of potholes, pavement strengthening, repairs of failed sections and general maintenance works along Gusau – TalataMarafa – Sokoto State Border Road