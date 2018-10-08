Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has clinched the All Progressive Congress (APC), House of Assembly ticket for Ibadan South East State Constituency 2 ahead of the 2019 general elections.





Adesiyan got 207 votes to defeat her rival who got 32 votes.





The Nollywood actress, while reacting to her emergence; said, “Yes we did it! “I wish to thank Almighty Allah for his mercies”.





She thanked the state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi of the state over her victory.

Adesiyan added, “I wish to thank His Excellency Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who gave a chance for free and fair primaries in my local Government yesterday despite pressure of imposition by some elements.





“Thank you to leaders of our party, APC at the state and local government level for entrusting me with this mandate.





“To the glory of God, I won the primary election of Ibadan south East 2 with 207 votes against my contender who had 32 votes. I wish to thank all our leaders and delegates for their unquestionable believe in the brand FUNKE ADESIYAN.





“Thank you for not allowing the sham that almost marred our people process yesterday.





“To every little boy and girl out there dreaming, dream tall. Never let anyone stop you.”