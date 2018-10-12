



Ayodele Fayose, outgoing governor of Ekiti, says he won’t attend the inauguration ceremony of Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect, because erratic politicians may harass him.





Addressing a press conference in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, he said such harassment might destroy the relationship between him and the incoming governor.





Fayose added that his scheduled appearance at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja also coincides on the inauguration day.





The outgoing governor said he doesn’t have anything to hide and he’s ready to face any probe panel concerning his administration.





“Politicians are erratic people. If I should attend the programme, some politicians may use the chance to harass me, even when they are not sent by Fayemi,” he said.





“This will further destroy relationship; the issues between me and Fayemi are not personal. I have been cooperating with the committee set up by Fayemi on this transition.





“Again, I have to be in EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday, but let me say clearly that I am ready to appear before any panel set up by the incoming government to probe my administration.





“Let it be known that I am not going anywhere, as being insinuated around. Rather, I will even be available for all manner of state probe by the incoming government.





“Be assured that since I do not have anything to hide, I will not fail to also attend any form of probe panels, commissions of enquiry or by whatever that the new government in the state may decide to set up concerning me.





“All that is required is just for them to either put a call across to me or send me a notice of invitation, indicating the venue and time. Once all these are fulfilled, they can be expecting that I will make myself personally available, and not through any lawyer or other representation.”