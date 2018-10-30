A police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting a commercial bus driver over N50 bribe.
The incident occurred at Isuaniocha in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.
The victim, Udoka Ezeme, was reportedly shot about 1:30pm at a police checkpoint in the area.
It was learnt that the victim was accosted by policemen at the junction while conveying passengers from Mgbakwu to Unizik tempsite.
An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said one of the officers shot the driver after he pulled up by the roadside to answer their query, instead of parting with the usual N50 they extorted from them. “The policemen immediately jumped into their Hilux truck and zoomed off, leaving the young man in a pool of blood,” he said.
It was gathered that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but was not attended to, as the authorities demanded a police report, a development that caused protest.
Speaking on his hospital bed, Ezeme denied arguing with the policemen that could have resulted in the shooting.
He thanked God that none of his passengers, especially a new-born baby behind his seat, was hit by bullets.
The victim demanded investigation into the incident.
Confirming the shooting, police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said the culprit had been arrested and detained.
"Commissioner Garba Umar has ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident," he added.
