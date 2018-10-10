The police in the United States have revealed they will question Cristiano Ronaldo over accusations that he raped a model in a penthouse suite.Las Vegas officers want to quiz the Juventus star about the alleged sexual assault of Kathryn Mayorga, 34, in June 2009.The case was reopened last week but since the player is abroad, they are unsure when his statement will be taken.“We certainly do not know yet when it will happen… but at some point, we will have to listen to him,” a Vegas police spokesman told Mirror Online.Police also confirmed they still have Ms Mayorga’s medical sexual assault kit that was taken on the day of the alleged rape.At the time of the alleged incident, Ms Mayorga refused to name her alleged attacker, reportedly opting instead for a settlement with Ronaldo for £288,000 in return for not discussing the case.