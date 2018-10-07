The Police have summoned Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce to report to the office of the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT on Monday for questioning.The invitation is connection to the protest in front of the Force Headquarters on Friday by some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The Police in an initial statement on Friday summoned the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Melaye and Murray-Bruce for questioning, but in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, Saraki’s name was omitted from the list of those summoned.The Senators were expected to appear before the IGP Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters for investigation on Monday, but the Police in its latest statement said the duo should report at the FCT Commissioner of Police office on Monday.The Police also said invitation letters have been sent to the two Senators adding that the FCT Police Command has the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter.The statement reads: “Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 1000hrs on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5th October, 2018.“Preliminary investigation carried out so far by the police into the above mentioned incident reveals that Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who were captured on camera for their active involvement in the disturbance of public peace and public safety, unlawful blockade of Shehu Shagari way for several hours preventing motorists, road users and other members of the public from having access and passage on the highway thereby disturbing public peace and public safety and causing innocent people to scamper for safety and violent attack on Policemen posted to ensure security of the Force Headquarters, pushing and hitting the Policemen to forcefully enter the Force Headquarters to cause damage to Police equipment and Government properties; have case to answer.“Consequently, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce are to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja by 1000hrs on Monday, 8th October, 2018 for investigation and not the IGP Monitoring Unit as earlier stated in the Press Release from the Force Headquarters on 5thOctober, 2018.”It continues: “Police invitation letters to Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce for them to report to the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Garki, Abuja, have been sent to them for compliance.“The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the matter.”The Police also said further investigation was ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.When we sought to know the position of the Force on Saraki’s invitation, the Force Spokesman said: “Those are the two that have case to answer right now.“So, if further investigation prove that anybody is involved in it, we will equally invite the person and that is why we said investigation was ongoing to determine the level of involvement and culpability of other individuals and personalities who were seen at the scene of the crime on the date of the incident.”