The police, Monday, fired teargas canisters at workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) who are currently protesting against the resumption of office by the embattled Executive secretary, Professor Yusuf Usman.Workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) protesting at the gate of the scheme’s headquarters as police stop themYusuf was, last week, suspended by the scheme’s governing board for allegedly inflating the scheme’s 2018 budget.In a press briefing last week, the board said it suspended Yusuf for “fraudulently inflating the cost of biometric capturing machines attempting to “illegally execute N30 billion in federal government bonds….superfluous arrogation of project vehicles” among others.It had also accused Yusuf of embarking on travels “in defiance to council directive.”However, Yusuf had, last week, rejected his suspension by the board and had said that he would resume his normal duties today.But the workers, who come out earlier today, had blocked the entrance of the office in Abuja to prevent Yusuf from gaining access into the premises.However, Yusuf was able to gain entrance into the NHIS headquarters with the aid of some men of the police force who shot teargas canisters to disperse the protesting workers.Soon afterwards, heavy security personnel took over the premises, with some seen at the gate.Moreover, while the drama went on, some staff members loyal to the executive secretary succeeded in breaking the keys to the gate, thereby gaining access.As at the time of filing this report, the protest was still on.