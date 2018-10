Policemen numbering close to 50 broke the gates to the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme, escorting the suspended Executive Secretary, Professor Usman Yusuf, into the premises.Our correspondent, who was on the scene reported that the policemen fired tear gas to disperse members of staff, who had attempted to prevent Usman from gaining entry.The NHIS boss, who was suspended by the governing council of the NHIS insisted that the board had no power to suspend him.