One week after receiving 13 suspects from 3 Division of Nigerian Army in Rukuba Barracks, Jos the Plateau State Police Command, has declared eight suspects wanted in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a former Army Chief of Administration, Maj. General Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd).The suspects declared wanted included two panel beaters (Da Chuwang Samuel aka Morinho, Nyam Samuel aka Soft Touch)’, a farmer, Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss), tipper driver, Timothy Chuan and Village Head of Dura – Du District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, Yakubu Rap.Alkali who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed about 13 persons.About three cars were said to have been recovered from a mining pond in Dura – Du District during a cordon and search operation conducted by a team of soldiers led by the Garrison Commander of 3 Armour Division, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed.Our source learnt that many civil rights organisations have condemned the militarisation of Jos metropolis and other communities by soldiers and arrest of persons in public places over the disappearance of Alkali.