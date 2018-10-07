Fresh pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari putting on attires of different ethnic groups are currently in circulation.The pictures were released after the candidacy of Buhari for the 2019 poll was affirmed at the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Saturday.At least 7,000 delegates from 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) ratified Buhari’s candidacy.It was also announced at the convention that the president polled 14.8 million votes from the direct primary which held in all states of the federation.Below are the latest pictures of the president dressed in attires reflecting the cultures of the Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa: