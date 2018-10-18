



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released some photos showing properties allegedly owned by the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose.





Spokesman for the Commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, sent copies of the pictures to Channels Television on Wednesday.





According to him, the properties were uncovered while the anti-graft agency was investigating the allegations of corruption against the former governor.





He alleged that Mr Fayose purchased the property with the money he purportedly received from the office of the former National Security Adviser, Retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.





“In the course of investigating corruption allegations against ex-governor Ayodele Fayose, especially the N1.3billion which he collected from the office of the National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki, the Commission unearthed evidence that he laundered the funds into the acquisition of properties in choice locations in Abuja and Lagos,” Mr Wilson alleged.

The EFCC released the pictures a day after the former governor arrived at its head office in Abuja, in company with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and a former minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, among other well-wishers.





Fayose had in September promised to report at the anti-corruption agency’s office after handing over government to his successor, Governor Kayode Fayemi.





Meanwhile, the media aide to the former governor, Mr Lere Olayinka, says his boss has since denied the allegations and insisted that he should be charged to court.





“Today is his second day in EFCC custody and I can say that his spirit is high, and his will remains very strong,” he said.

Olayinka, however, accused the EFCC of subjecting Nigerians to media trial whenever they lacked concrete evidence to sustain court trial.





He added that claims that the former governor bought houses with public funds were not true.





“The commission has started its usual lies by claiming that it discovered houses bought by Fayose with public fund,” Fayose’s aide alleged, adding, “Nigerians should recall that in 2016, operatives of this same EFCC attempted to seal up a guest house located at Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, claiming that it belonged to Fayose. Whereas, the building belonged to a retired Army general.”





Olayinka challenged the anti-graft agency to charge Fayose to court and get him prosecuted with the evidence at its disposal.





See other photos released by the EFCC below;











